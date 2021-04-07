World Health Day 2021: Kiren Rijiju Sets Fitness Goal. Watch Video

2021 World Health Day: A peek into Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's fitness mantra

On World Health Day today, Kiren Rijiju, Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister set a steep fitness goal on Twitter. Mr Rijiju posted a video doing a set of quick steps exercise followed by push ups. The minister, a keen fitness enthusiast and the man behind the Fit India Movement, is seen doing the cardio workouts along with peppy music in the background. On World Health Day, the video is a perfect example of a quick workout after a long day of sedentary work - particularly at a time when many of us are working from home with very little physical exercise. Amid the pandemic, with 'stay home, stay safe' being the new normal, physical exercise, which is very important for good health has taken a backseat.

Quoting the spiritual leader, Mr Rijiju wrote: "I agree 100% with Sadhguru's quote: "Health is your responsibility....". Watch Kirren Rijiju's video here:

I agree 100% with Sadhguru's quote:

"Health is your responsibility. Creating health is about revitalizing your body, mind, emotions, and life energies to a higher level of functioning" On #WorldHealthDay let's pledge to make our earth more clean & stay healthy. #FitIndiaMovementpic.twitter.com/Ge8Y7L4Hut — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 7, 2021

Mr Rijiju quite often encourages people on the microblogging site to have a regular fitness routine. A few days ago, leading Indian sprinter Hima Das posted a video of Mr Rijiju working out at a gym. "Sir you always motivate us," she wrote.

Ahead of World Health Day, Fit India Movement posted on Twitter, "Diet plays a major role in our fitness journey. This World Health Day, let's pledge to eat right and do more fitness activities for #NewIndiaFitIndia."

Diet plays a major role in our fitness journey. This #WorldHealthDay,

let's pledge to eat right and do more fitness activities for #NewIndiaFitIndia. pic.twitter.com/so2UrIo4wI — Fit India Movement (@FitIndiaOff) April 3, 2021

2021 World Health Day amid the surge in Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is pushing for greater accessibility to healthcare for "those communities which were already vulnerable, who are more exposed to the disease...and more likely to experience adverse consequences as a result of measures implemented to contain the pandemic.