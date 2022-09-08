World Exclusive: Donald Trump Says 'India Has Never Had Better Friend Than Me' - Highlights

New Jersey:
Former US President Donald Trump spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview, taking on questions about his plans of running again in 2024, his allegations about the 2020 election, his ties with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Here are the highlights of the interview:
- Everyone wants me to run, I'm leading in the polls... I'll make a decision in the very near future. I think that a lot of people are going to be very happy.
- I've had a great relationship to India and to Prime Minister Modi. I think he's a great guy and doing a terrific job. It's not an easy job he's got.
- I think India has never had a better friend than me... I think my relationship, you'll have to ask Prime Minister Modi, but I don't think you've never had a better relationship than you had with President Trump.
- It (Florida raids) was a terrible thing. That's had a big impact on the population.
- I was in a different location. I wasn't in Florida, and I was called. And when I heard about it, I said 'that's strange'.
- It's a set up. It's weaponization. And it's inappropriate to do and it's a bad thing for our country. And this is like all of the hoaxes that we've had to go through.
- We had a terrible election, a terrible, terrible thing happened. It was a rigged election.
- He's (Joe Biden) done very badly for our country. Our country has never been in a position like this. We're weak in many ways.
- The economy is horrible, and we've lost our voice and our respect worldwide.
- I would think I beat him (Joe Biden) easily. I think I beat him last time. I got many millions of more votes last time than I did the first time.
- Democrats have said that for a long time about different elections. They went out and they said the 2016 election was stolen.
- I feel strongly about a lot of things. You know what I feel strongly about? Our country, and our country is going to hell. That's what I feel strongly about.
- What would you have done on Russia-Ukraine? Absolutely nothing because it was understood that you're not going into Ukraine. We wouldn't have had to do anything.
- Russia invading Ukraine, that would have never happened. Watch what's going to happen with China and Taiwan.
- President Putin would have never gotten in if I was President. Never. Not even a chance.
- Ultimately, (Russia-Ukraine) could be a World War 3
- The Afghanistan withdrawal the way that was done, was so incompetent.
- The first thing that you would have done is you would have brought the people out, the Americans out, you would have certainly brought our equipment out. We left $85 billion worth of equipment behind. This would have never ever happened.
- We would have kept Bagram (air base), you know. Bagram is one hour away from the Chinese nuclear plant when they make nuclear weapons. We should have never given that up.
- Trump 2.0 priority? For America, energy independence. For India, India's doing just fine with your great Prime Minister Modi.
- Ivanka Trump as 2024 running mate? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I've never even heard but that's an interesting idea. I wouldn't (consider it).
- Truth Social is doing phenomenally well. I think better than Twitter for me. Twitter's getting killed.