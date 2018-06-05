Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Big Sand Turtle On World Environment Day Sudarsan Pattnaik said he has "created the 55 ft long 30 ft wide sand sculpture of turtle by using about 30 tonne of sand with some colour sand."

World Environment Day 2018: Plastic bottles have been used on the sculpture with a message Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a huge sand turtle at Puri beach on the occasion of World Environment Day today with a message to curb plastic pollution.



Mr Pattnaik said he has "created the 55 ft long 30 ft wide sand sculpture of turtle by using about 30 tonne of sand with some colour sand."



Plastic bottles have been used on the sculpture with message "Beat plastic pollution", he said.



The theme for 2018,



Stating that Odisha is famous for Olive ridley turtles, the renowned sand artist said every year the sea creatures visit the state for mass nesting.



The art showcased the unfortunate plight of the turtles that die each year from ocean pollution as they mistake plastics and other garbage as food. "This mistake causes blockages within their digestive system and eventually takes their life, so we spread this awareness through my sand sculpture," he said.



Mr Pattnaik said he always tries to spread awareness through his unique art form.







