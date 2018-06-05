World Environment Day 2018 LIVE: Host Nation India Focuses On 'Beat Plastic Pollution' Theme

Each World Environment Day is organised around a theme that focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for the World Environment Day 2018, "Beat Plastic Pollution".
The theme invites everyone to consider how they can make changes in their everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife - and their own health. While plastic has many valuable uses, we have become over-reliant on single-use or disposable plastic - with severe environmental consequences.
Every World Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebrations take place. This year it is India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the World Environment Day today. He will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns.
Member of Parliament and President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Poonam Mahajan tweeted:
Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra tweeted about the condition of Delhi and appealed the public to take measures before the water crisis gets worse:
If we can't reuse it, refuse to use it !- Poonam Mahajan (@poonam_mahajan) June 5, 2018
Let's take the oath to beat Plastic Pollution this #WorldEnvironmentDay and make our environment greener & cleaner.
आज #WorldEnvironmentDay हैं।- Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) June 5, 2018
New Delhi is facing worst ever water crisis
Time to learn our lessons
Let's make River Yamuna Clean, let's revive River Yamuna in Delhi
मेरा सपना, मेरा संकल्प - दिल्ली में अविरल निर्मल यमुना नदी
- NDTV (@ndtv) June 5, 2018
Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Together, let us ensure that our future generations live in a clean and green planet, in harmony with nature. pic.twitter.com/HYUNlCCQ2P- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2018
It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I've replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It's convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma@RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future. pic.twitter.com/JNWbIgiVU8- Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 3, 2018
Dee!!!🌟😘😘 Thank you for taking up this wonderful initiative & for making sure we stay responsible always! 😊🤗- Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 3, 2018
Nominating @DianaPenty, @sonamakapoor, @RajkummarRao & @ReallySwara. Hope you guys are up for a challenge! 😏☺️#BeatPlasticPollution#WorldEnvironmentDay@deespeakpic.twitter.com/D8PDkaM4tI
I hereby challenge, @SrBachchan@AnupamPKher@sachin_rt@KKRiders@sonamakapoor@RajkummarRao@mrsfunnybones@jiteshpillaai@realpreityzinta@Varun_dvn@TheShilpaShetty@AnilKapoor@priyankachopra- Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 4, 2018
I hope you complete the challenge & tag others too😇 #BeatPlasticPollutionpic.twitter.com/x1ZpdjwcWO
#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I'm now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too!#LetsCoexist@deespeakpic.twitter.com/VyI70hggRv- Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 3, 2018
Dia Mirza, who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, suggested few initiatives we can take on this World Environment Day:
Tag, I'm it - thanks for tagging me @adriangrenier! I switched to biodegradable sanitary napkins when I realised they are made mostly of plastic!#BeatPlasticPollution with @UNEnvironment for #WorldEnvironmentDay! Hey @sahil_sangha@aliaa08@JNJCares - Tag, you're it! pic.twitter.com/gmi8prQERU- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 27, 2018
Have you joined our Tag Challenge yet? You can #BeatPlasticPollution by sharing a video or photo showing a sustainable alternative you have replaced single use plastics with and tag three friends to do the same! Don't forget the #BeatPlasticPollution ! #WorldEnvironmentDaypic.twitter.com/uXpIknkS1a- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 2, 2018
The #TajMahal is now going to take action to #BeatPlasticPollution! A truly incredible day for all of us at @UNEnvironment@UNinIndia@ErikSolheim@dr_maheshsharmapic.twitter.com/Yg1SKQ3QKL- Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 3, 2018
2. Find alternatives, instead of plastic
Here's just one example of what you can do to #BeatPlasticPollution. Learn more about the problem & the solutions here: https://t.co/2ClMr9xQzk#WorldEnvironmentDaypic.twitter.com/VwLLeu1Lyv- UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 3, 2018
3. Switch to bio-degradable sanitary napkins
For consumers, the #BeatPlasticPollution action is clear - if you can't reuse it, refuse it.- UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) June 2, 2018
But what about manufacturing? Here are some innovative alternatives to help fight plastic waste. https://t.co/f2cJIaAYyW
Single use plastics are choking up our planet and our oceans. We must all take individual action and embrace the efforts of young people to care for environment. Nairobi is on board to #BeatPlasticPollution and keep our environment green! Tag you're all it! pic.twitter.com/g5tgrBcbDm- UN Environment (@UNEnvironment) May 29, 2018