World Environment Day 2018 LIVE: Host Nation India Focuses On 'Beat Plastic Pollution' Theme

World Environment Day 2018: To raise awareness about protecting the environment, United Nations (UN) has designated June 5 as World Environment Day.

June 05, 2018
World Environment Day 2018: India is the host country for this year's celebration.

New Delhi:  World Environment Day is the United Nations' (UN) most important day for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment. Since it began in 1974, it has grown to become a global platform for public outreach that is widely celebrated in over 100 countries. World Environment Day is the "people's day" for doing something to take care of the Earth.

Each World Environment Day is organised around a theme that focuses attention on a particularly pressing environmental concern. The theme for the World Environment Day 2018, "Beat Plastic Pollution".

The theme invites everyone to consider how they can make changes in their everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on our natural places, our wildlife - and their own health. While plastic has many valuable uses, we have become over-reliant on single-use or disposable plastic - with severe environmental consequences.

Every World Environment Day has a different global host country, where the official celebrations take place. This year it is India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an event marking the World Environment Day today. He will also visit the exhibition set up on the occasion at the Rajpath lawns.

Here are the Live Updates on the World Environment Day 2018:




Jun 05, 2018
08:30 (IST)
Many political leaders have joined in the moment:

Member of Parliament and President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, Poonam Mahajan tweeted: Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra tweeted about the condition of Delhi and appealed the public to take measures before the water crisis gets worse:
Jun 05, 2018
08:22 (IST)
⚡️ This #WorldEnvironmentDay, focus is on beating #plasticpollution#BeatPlasticPollutionhttps://t.co/SKtP1iFesk
Jun 05, 2018
08:20 (IST)
PM Modi tweeted a message and conveyed his greeting on this World Environment Day:
Jun 05, 2018
08:18 (IST)
The famous Indian Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand turtle installation with plastic bottles at Puri beach in Odisha on this on World Environment Day:

Jun 05, 2018
08:14 (IST)
Others also joined in the movement:
Jun 05, 2018
08:09 (IST)
Various celebrities have also joined in to the movement and tweeted about the little initiatives they are taking on this World Environment Day.

Dia Mirza, who is also the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, suggested few initiatives we can take on this World Environment Day:

Jun 05, 2018
08:03 (IST)
Here are the few things we can do on this World Environment Day to save earth:

1. Beat plastic by using refillable water bottles
2. Find alternatives, instead of plastic 3. Switch to bio-degradable sanitary napkins
Jun 05, 2018
07:58 (IST)
World Environment Day, 2018: This year the theme is Beat Plastic Pollution
