Working Hard Not Enough, Work Smartly: CBI Director To New Recruits

In addition to working hard, CBI officers should also "develop" the habit of working smartly, agency Director Praveen Sood told the new sub-inspectors during their passing-out ceremony on Friday.

Two new batches of sub-inspectors, comprising 61 per cent engineers (22 B.Tech and M.Tech) and the remaining postgraduates and graduates in various disciplines, completed 73 weeks of training to join the service.

Addressing the gathering at the CBI Academy in Ghaziabad, Mr Sood asked them to be "fair and just" while discharging their duties.

Asserting that their profession demands hard work, Mr Sood said besides working hard, they should also develop the habit of working smartly, according to a statement issued by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) spokesperson.

"During this course, training on Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE) was started for the first time ever for the newly-joined SIs undergoing the Basic Course. The CFE certification is conducted by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), US. The SI trainees underwent a rigorous six-week training, including in financial transactions and fraud schemes, law, fraud prevention and deterrence and investigation," Mr Sood said.

He complimented J S Emmanuel, SP (Training), and Akanksha Gupta, Deputy SP, CBI Academy, for being the recipients of the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Training in 2020-21.

