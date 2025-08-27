CBI Recruitment 2025: Apply For Prosecutor Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.77 Lakh

CBI Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a recruitment notification for 44 vacancies in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The posts available include 19 positions for Assistant Public Prosecutor and 25 positions for Public Prosecutor. The last date to submit applications is September 11, 2025.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Post

For the post of Assistant Public Prosecutor, candidates will be placed in Level 7 of the 7th CPC pay matrix with a salary range between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400, in addition to dearness allowance.

Applicants must hold a degree in law from a recognized university. The upper age limit is 30 years for General and EWS candidates, 33 years for OBC, and 35 years for SC applicants, with relaxations available for government employees as per rules.

Selected candidates will undergo a probation period of two years and, though based at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi, can be posted anywhere in India.

Their responsibilities will include prosecuting cases, assisting senior prosecutors, maintaining records, and preparing case-related reports.

Public Prosecutor Post

The post of Public Prosecutor offers a higher pay scale, placed at Level 10 of the 7th CPC pay matrix with a salary between Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500, excluding allowances.

Candidates applying for this role must hold a law degree and have at least seven years of experience in handling criminal cases at the Bar.

The maximum age limit is 35 years for General and EWS candidates, 38 years for OBC, and 40 years for SC/ST applicants.

The probation period for this post is also two years, and selected candidates may be assigned anywhere across India.

Public Prosecutors will be responsible for leading prosecutions, supervising assistant prosecutors, ensuring case documentation, and reporting to senior officers.

Direct Link To Apply

Selection will be carried out through the recruitment-by-selection process conducted by UPSC. With attractive pay scales and permanent positions under the General Central Service (Group A for Public Prosecutors and Group B for Assistant Public Prosecutors), these vacancies provide an excellent opportunity for law graduates and experienced legal professionals to build a career with India's premier investigative agency.