Working Class Generates Wealth, Rest Enjoys Benefits, Says Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said aim of the state government is to erase inequality (File)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the working class generates wealth in the country and the rest enjoy the benefits.

He was speaking at the inaugural programme of the Educational Assistance Programme for the year 2022-23 for the children of building and other construction workers organised by the Labour Department at the banquet hall, Vidhana Soudha, in Karnataka's Bengaluru today.

"Basavanna (a social reformer) introduced the 'Kayaka' system so that everyone could participate in production activities. According to the constitution, everyone should have an equal share in the wealth of society. So we have devised programmes like these for children in the working class. Children of the working class should not be deprived of education for any reason," said Chief Minister Siddaramiah.

The Chief Minister said, "We are trying to build an equal society".

"Shudras and women were deprived of education for centuries. The Shudra classes became backwards due to this and inequality increased", the Chief Minister further said, adding that the aim of the state government is to erase this inequality.

He added, "960000 children will receive subsidies released through welfare funds".

He said that children must make use of the scheme to get educated. He said that inequality can be eradicated through education.

"Those who are receiving subsidies are all children of unorganised workers. 83pc of workers are unorganised even today", Chief Minister said.

He said that apart from the farming community, the second largest community in the country is the labour class.

"We must keep away from the vested interests that divide society in the name of caste and religion. These people with vested interests are opponents of social justice. They are against the Shudra community coming up economically and educationally. Therefore, we should oppose those who divide society in the name of caste and religion", he said.

We have implemented guarantee schemes that benefit all castes and religions with the concept of universal basic income, Chief Minister Siddaramiah added.

DCM DK Shivakumar, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa, and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju were present.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)