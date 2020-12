Worked Out Roadmap To Double Farmers' Income By 2022: Goa Chief Minister

Goa is dependent on neighbouring states for agricultural, dairy products, meat, Pramod Sawant said

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday held a meeting with officials of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to chalk out a "roadmap" to increase the farmers' income.

The contribution of the agriculture sector to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is less than five percent which needs to be increased considerably, he said, speaking to reporters later.

Goa is currently dependent on neighbouring states for agricultural commodities, dairy products and meat, he noted.

"We have worked out a roadmap (at the meeting), the implementation of which will result in the doubling of the farmers' income by 2022," the chief minister said.

Agro and food processing units will be encouraged and micro-irrigation schemes will be promoted in the state, he said.

Farmer Producer Organizations (FPO) will be set up in all the tehsils with emphasis on organic products, he said, adding that the "Brand Goa" will be introduced to tap the strengths of the local agriculture sector.

