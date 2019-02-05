Won't Move No-Confidence Motion Against Congress-JDS Government: BJP

BS Yeddyurappa said the BJP is not trying to topple the JDS-Congress coalition government

Amid allegations by the Congress-JDS ruling coalition against the BJP that it was trying to topple the government, BJP's Karnataka chief BS Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said his party will not move a no-confidence motion against the state government, though corruption was "rampant" and there was lack of coordination between the partners.

At a meeting ahead of the budget session of the assembly on Wednesday, Mr Yeddyurappa said the legislators had detailed discussions on various issues ranging from the government's "failure" to live up to expectations of people, lack of development works and "rampant corruption."

In absence of coordination between the coalition partners in the government, there was no understanding among the ministers and the MLAs, the BJP state chief alleged.

"We have information that at least 20 MLAs gave open statement during their stay in the resort that they will not support HD Kumaraswamy. Even the chief minister had said that he was working like a clerk without any powers and I am not allowed to work freely. Against this backdrop we had detailed discussions," Mr Yeddyurappa told reporters.

He also accused Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy of convening the session hurriedly. "Just one day has been reserved for discussion on the Governor's speech. After this, the budget would be tabled and four-five days after the budget presentation, the session will be over on February 15. Kumaraswamy has convened this session in a hurry," Mr Yeddyurappa said.

The BJP will decide its course of action after watching the Governor's speech, he added.

Earlier, Mr Yeddyurappa asked JDS leader HD Deve Gowda to stop accusing the BJP of trying to "destabilise" the Congress-JDS government and instead keep the coalition flock together. He was reacting to Mr Gowda's comments that attempts were being made by the BJP's state unit to "destabilise" the government.