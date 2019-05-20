Won't Let Madhya Pradesh Become Bengal: Shivraj Singh Chouhan On BJP Worker's Killing

Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the BJP leader's son at a hospital in Indore.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday slammed the killing of a 60-year-old man by a Congress supporter in Indore allegedly for "voting for the BJP" and said he won't allow the state to become another West Bengal.

After visiting the son of BJP worker Nemichand Tanwar, who was injured in the attack, in a hospital in Indore, the BJP leader tweeted: "We won't let goons take over Madhya Pradesh and allow it to become West Bengal. People are being threatened, the BJP will not tolerate this at any cost."

Nemichand Tanwar was shot at inside his home in Palia village by Congress worker Arun Sharma, who accused him of "voting for the BJP", police said. He was declared brought dead.

Announcing a relief of Rs 5 lakh for Nemichand Tanwar's family , Mr Chouhan said, "Such an incident of violence has never happened in Madhya Pradesh. Congress workers threatened BJP worker Nemichand Tanwar when he talked about voting for the saffron party and in the evening entered his house and shot him dead."

He further wrote, "Nemichand's wife and son critically were injured in trying to save him. Where is Kamal Nath taking the state? The Congress has been working with political vendetta since the time it came to power in the state. False cases are being lodged against the BJP government."

According to the police, Arun Sharma, who is close to a state minister, had on Sunday entered into an argument with Nemichand Tanwar and used casteist abuses against him, accusing his entire community of voting for the BJP. Later in the evening, he arrived at Nemichand Tanwar's house and fired at him with a country-made pistol.

