Won't Allow Division Of West Bengal, Says Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said she won't allow the division of West Bengal. Addressing a 'Bijaya Sammilani' or post-Durga Puja meeting in Siliguri, she urged people to stay away from instigations being made to disrupt the law and order situation of the state.

"South and north Bengal together make West Bengal. There is no question of dividing West Bengal. We wouldn't allow it. We want a single Bengal. If we can work together, then north Bengal will be stronger," Mamata Banerjee said, referring to the development projects her government has undertaken in the region.

Mamata Banerjee's statement came after demand by a section of BJP leaders from the region that a Union territory comprising the north Bengal districts be carved out of the state, alleging lack of development here.

The chief minister's programme was attended by noted personalities from eight districts of the region.

"This year there were good celebrations during Eid Milad-un-Nabi. Some people tried to do mischief and disrupt the law and order, and trigger communal clashes. But, I would like to thank both the communities for the peaceful celebrations," Mamata Banerjee said, days after the clashes in Kolkata's Ekbalpur area.

"Kali Puja is also approaching, and I would urge everyone to ensure peaceful celebrations," she added.

