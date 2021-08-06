'Won A Billion Hearts': Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Speaks To Women's Hockey Team

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to the Indian women's hockey team. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday spoke to the Indian women's hockey team on video call and congratulated them for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

With this loss, the Indian women's team finished fourth while team Great Britain captured their third consecutive Olympic medal.

Earlier Odisha CM also took to Twitter and wrote: "Congratulate the Indian Women''s Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight against Great Britain at #Tokyo2020. Keep your fighting spirit up and keep inspiring. Wish you all the very best for the future."

Spoke to the stars of Indian Women #Hockey Team and congratulated them for their exemplary performance in #Tokyo2020. They may have lost the match, but they have won over a billion hearts. May the team continue to inspire and set the path for a golden future. #Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/7GshNwZWNm — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 6, 2021

Great Britain scored through Ellie Rayer (16th minute), Sarah Robertson (24th), Hollie Pearne-Webb (35th), and Grace Balsdon (48th). India hit back via Gurjit Kaur (25th and 26th) and Vandana Katariya (29th) but were unable to find the late equaliser.

It ended a dream run for the Indian women's hockey team that had finished last at Rio 2016, having qualified for the Olympics after 36 years, and for a side that had lost its first three group games at Tokyo 2020, the third to Great Britain 1-4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)