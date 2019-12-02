Women's Panel Urges President To Reject Mercy Plea Of Nirbhaya's Rapists

She also asked for definite mechanism and timeline for trial, disposal of all appeals (Representational)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to reject the mercy petition of the accused in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case, saying it would deter others from committing such crimes against young girls and women.

Considering the rising incidents of "inhuman" tragedies against young girls and women, an exemplary punishment of death sentence should be given to the convicts of such heinous crimes as they do not deserve any mercy, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma was quoted as saying in a statement by the Commission.

She requested President Kovind to direct the government to set a definite mechanism and timeline for trial and disposal of all appeals, review petitions and curative petitions in such heinous and brutal rape cases, preferably within six months, so that speedy justice can be ensured.

