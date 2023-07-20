Women's Panel Orders Twitter India To Remove Video Of Manipur Horror

The Manipur Police has made four arrests in the case so far (File)

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday formally directed the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video of the two women being paraded naked in Manipur, adding that the video reveals the women's identities and is a punishable offence.

"The NCW has formally directed the Head of Public Policy at Twitter India to remove the video showing the disgraceful act of two women being paraded naked. This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offence," the NCW tweeted.

The tweet came a day after the video of the two women being paraded naked by a group of men went viral, triggering fresh controversy. However, the incident happened in May this year.

Earlier in the day, the NCW in a tweet said, "NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo moto cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action."

In addition, NCW chief Rekha Sharma said, "We have given Twitter a notice against allowing such videos to be circulated on their platform. This is indeed shocking and the NCW has taken cognizance of the incident. Many such incidents are coming to light from Rajasthan and Manipur. I am in constant touch with the administration and the accused will be punished."

The Manipur Police has made four arrests in the case so far.

"Last night at around 1.30 am, we arrested the main culprit," Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh told news agency ANI.

"Every man and every human being will condemn this act," Mr Singh said, adding that they will seek for the perpetrators to get punishment "to the maximum possible extent".

"Really shocked when I saw the video and after seeing it I inquired about the incident it happened on 4 May... but this video leaked after 40 days. I asked for mass combing ops... and last night itself we arrested one man involved," the Chief Minister said.

According to a senior police official, the incident took place on May 4 in Manipur's Thoubal district and a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered.

Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh, in a statement on July 19, said, "As regards the video of two women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on May 4, 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants."

Earlier, in a tweet, Mr Singh said that strict action will be taken against the culprits and that the government is considering capital punishment.

"Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he tweeted.