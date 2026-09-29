Women Key To India's $5 Trillion Economy Dream: MeghaShrey Founder At NDTV Yuva

India's dream of becoming a five-trillion-dollar economy is difficult to achieve without the contribution of women, MeghaShrey founder Seema Singh said.

Speaking at NDTV Yuva 2026, Singh said even small economic activities such as making pickles, papads or other products can help women become financially independent, adding that it can make a big difference.

"I come from Patna, Bihar, and while growing up, I saw that society was quite conservative. We did not have much freedom," Singh said. "I always thought that when I grow up, I especially want to create a society where girls can feel safe and have the freedom to pursue their careers."

Singh emphasised the significance of self-defence training to women. "Self-defence training is important so that women can feel safe when they step out, whether it is for education or work," she said.

Singh further stated that MeghaShrey has been working on cervical cancer awareness for the last five years. MeghaShrey is a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Mumbai, dedicated to uplifting underprivileged communities, women, and children.

The founder said many were not aware of cervical cancer when the campaign started. This was not limited to villages, she said, as people in cities and even educated people did not have enough awareness. She also spoke about menstrual hygiene and said talking about it was difficult in many rural areas because it was considered a taboo.

MeghaShrey is also running a "Say No To Drugs" campaign with the Maharashtra government. Singh asserted that the campaign is being taken to colleges and universities across the state. Maharashtra has been divided into four zones - North, South, East and West.

Under the campaign, the organisation is visiting universities and colleges and selecting student representatives to work as volunteers.

Singh said the campaign will first be expanded across Maharashtra and then taken to other parts of the country. "We will take this initiative across Maharashtra and eventually across India. I strongly believe that one day India will become a drug-free nation," she said.

