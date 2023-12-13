Women In Ladies Compartment Shut Doors To Block Entry Near Mumbai

The doors were finally opened after the RPF intervened.

A ruckus broke out at the Badlapur railway station, 70 km from Mumbai, on Tuesday morning after women passengers travelling on a local train closed the doors of a ladies' compartment from inside to keep new passengers out, an official said.

The issue was resolved after Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials intervened, but stern action would be taken against the women passengers who bolted the door as it could set the wrong precedent, he added.

Fights breaking out over passengers not allowing others to board a compartment during rush hour are common on the Mumbai suburban railway networks of both the Central Railway and Western Railway.

Passengers in the north-end ladies' compartment of the 7.19 am CSMT-bound fast local bolted the doors from inside before it reached the Badlapur railway station on the Central Railway route around 8 am, said a commuter rights activist.

As a result, women commuters waiting on the platform could not get in, and someone in the adjoining male compartment pulled the alarm chain.

A purported video of the incident showed several passengers thumping on the doors of the ladies' compartment as the train stood stationary.

The doors were finally opened after the RPF intervened, said a senior RPF official.

But CCTV footage is being checked and action would be taken against the passengers who locked the doors, he said.

A case has been registered under section 155(2) of the Railway Act against unknown passengers who hindered the lawful entry of others into the compartment, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)