Woman's Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Yamuna Expressway In UP's Mathura

A woman's body was found inside a suitcase near the Yamuna Expressway

The body of a young woman was found wrapped in polythene inside a trolley luggage near the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura.

The police said the murdered woman appeared to be in her early twenties. She had blood on her face, they said.

There are injury marks all over her body, the police said.

The police suspect the killer or killers may have killed her somewhere else and dumped her body near the expressway, which doesn't see much traffic at night.

Labourers saw the unclaimed suitcase and called the police, who after arriving opened it and found the body.

Police officer Mahavan Alok Singh, who came to the spot where the suitcase was found, said a forensic team has collected evidence and possible clues.

The police said they are trying to identify the body.