Woman Who Settled In Pak Post Marriage Returns To India, Gets Citizenship

Hasina Ben was granted citizenship on December 18.

A woman from Gujarat who had settled in Pakistan after marriage and later relocated to India after her husband's death has been grated Indian citizenship.

Hasina Ben was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat and had taken Pakistani citizenship post her marriage in 1999. She had shifted to Pakistan and had spent her married life there. Following her husband's death, Hasina Ben decided to return to India and had, therefore, applied for Indian citizenship almost two years back.

Hasina Ben was born & brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat. She married a Pakistani Citizen in 1999 & became a Citizen of Pakistan. After death of her husband she returned India and applied for Indian Citizenship. So After consideration GOI has approved in Application. https://t.co/vypKFjhFUD - Collector Dwarka (@COLLECTORDWK) December 19, 2019

She was awarded the Certificate of Indian Citizenship by the Collector on Wednesday.