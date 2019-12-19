Woman Who Settled In Pak Post Marriage Returns To India, Gets Citizenship

Hasina Ben was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat and had taken Pakistani citizenship post her marriage in 1999.

Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat):

A woman from Gujarat who had settled in Pakistan after marriage and later relocated to India after her husband's death has been grated Indian citizenship.

Hasina Ben was born and brought up in Bhanvad Taluka of Gujarat and had taken Pakistani citizenship post her marriage in 1999. She had shifted to Pakistan and had spent her married life there. Following her husband's death, Hasina Ben decided to return to India and had, therefore, applied for Indian citizenship almost two years back.

She was granted citizenship on December 18.

She was awarded the Certificate of Indian Citizenship by the Collector on Wednesday.

