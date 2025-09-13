"I Am Alive": Woman Who Flew Thar Out Of Delhi Showroom's 1st Floor On Rumours

A woman who allegedly crashed a brand-new Mahindra Thar through a showroom's glass wall and onto the ground has dismissed her death rumours, saying no one was injured in the accident.

The accident reportedly took place at an outlet in Delhi when Maani Pawar, 29, was performing a customary ritual inside the showroom before taking it out on the road.

The ritual involved squeezing a lemon under the car's tyre. She, however, accidentally pressed the accelerator, sending the vehicle, worth about Rs 27 lakh, flying out of the showroom's first floor.

"The purpose behind making this video is to debunk the false news. Some people, to gain views and likes, have released false videos. They said the woman involved in the accident suffered a fracture and broke her nose. They said the woman has died. All these are fake videos," Ms Pawar, a resident of Ghaziabad, said in a statement on her Instagram account.

Describing what happened at the showroom in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, she said she was in the car with her family and a salesman when the accident took place.

"The car was at high RPM, the salesman had already told us, and it suddenly accelerated and plunged and overturned," she said.

"Once the car fell, all three of us exited through the front door and none of us sustained any injuries," Ms Pawar added.

"I am alive and not dead. Please stop spreading fake videos," she said.

A video of the crash's aftermath had gone viral, showing the upturned car on the road below the showroom.