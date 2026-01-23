Woman Uses Fake Embassy Plates To Access Delhi's High-Security Zones, Arrested

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a woman for allegedly using a forged foreign embassy number plate on a car and freely moving across high-security diplomatic zones of the national capital, raising serious national security concerns ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

Acting on an input, a team from the Anti-Extortion and Kidnapping Cell of the Crime Branch intercepted the woman on January 15 in Vasant Vihar while she was about to drive the vehicle. During the search, another forged embassy number plate was recovered from the car. She failed to produce any diplomatic ownership documents and was taken in for detailed questioning.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to using fake embassy-style number plates to avoid police checks and gain unchecked access to embassies and sensitive areas in New Delhi. She revealed that she had purchased the Innova car from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but failed to get it registered in her name, following which the embassy had filed a complaint against her at Chanakyapuri police station.

Police said she deliberately fabricated number plates resembling diplomatic registrations to impersonate an embassy representative and move freely in restricted zones. Given the timing and nature of her movements, investigators said the arrest is extremely significant from a national security perspective.

The accused, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, claims to be a graduate and has projected herself as an all-India secretary of a political party. She also claimed to have worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy and is currently involved in consultancy for foreign students, particularly African nationals, for admissions in a Meghalaya-based university.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Police have seized the Innova car, three forged embassy number plates, a mobile phone, and sale documents of the vehicle. The accused has been remanded to six days of police custody, and her digital data and activities are being thoroughly examined.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain any wider links or anti-national activities.