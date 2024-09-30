Woman Tied To Tree, Burnt Alive By Sons, Daughter-In-Law In Tripura: Cops

The police found the burnt body tied to a tree behind their home in west Tripura.

A woman was tied to a tree and burnt alive by her two sons and a daughter-in-law in Tripura late last night. The 55-year-old - identified as Minati Debnath - was killed over an alleged family dispute, sources in the police said.

Her two sons, Ranabir Debnath and Biplab Debnath, and the wife of Ranabir have been arrested today.

The police found the burnt body tied to a tree behind their home in west Tripura's Champaknagar. They recovered the body and an autopsy was conducted at a local government hospital.

Minati Debnath had three sons and lived with two of them in Champaknagar after she lost her husband in 2022. Her eldest son lives in Agartala.

Citing statements from the local people, the police official said the accused brothers suspected the victim was involved in some illicit activities.