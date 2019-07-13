Woman Strangles Daughter To Death In UP: Police

Police are yet to find out the exact reason behind the woman killing her daughter

A woman allegedly strangled her four-year-old daughter to death at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Saturday morning, police said.

The incident occurred at Mahadeva Jungle village. Prima facie, the woman, Pushpa Nishad, took the step after being annoyed with an ongoing quarrel with her husband and in-laws, the police said.

According to a complaint, Jitendra Nishad, who works as a linesman in the power department in Gorakhpur, received a call from his neighbours that his wife was beating his daughter. When the man reached his house, he found his daughter dead, an officer said.

Jitendra Nishad and his wife used to have arguments over his salary as he gave a part of it to his mother who lives with her three other sons around 500 metres away, Police Officer Sunil Gupta said.

The investigation is in an early stage and the exact reason behind the killing has not been ascertained yet. The body has been sent for post-mortem and things will be clear after a probe, Gupta said.

A case has been registered against the woman under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The couple got married eight years ago and also have a seven-year-old son, who was with his grandmother at the time of incident, the officer added.

