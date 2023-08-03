Woman Sits On Bonnet Of Moving SUV For Instagram Reel. What Happens Next...

The video was widely shared on social media

A 25-year-old woman has been issued a warning for allegedly sitting on the bonnet of a moving SUV while another person filed the act, the police said today.

The car was on the Jalandhar-Jammu national highway near Dasuya when the woman sat on the bonnet, they added.

ਹੁਸ਼ਿਆਰਪੁਰ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਨੇ ਦਸੂਹਾ 'ਚ ਥਾਰ ਗੱਡੀ ਦੇ ਬੋਨਟ 'ਤੇ ਬੈਠ ਕੇ ਟ੍ਰੈਫਿਕ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਉਲੰਘਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਸਬੰਧੀ ਸੋਸ਼ਲ ਮੀਡੀਆ ਰਾਹੀਂ ਮਿਲੀ ਸੂਚਨਾ ਤੇ ਤੁਰੰਤ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕਰਦੇ ਹੋਏ ਥਾਰ ਗੱਡੀ ਨੂੰ ਟ੍ਰੈਫਿਕ ਨਿਯਮਾਂ ਤਹਿਤ ਕਬਜਾ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਲੈਕੇ ਕਾਰਵਾਈ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ। ਉਨ੍ਹਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਭਵਿੱਖ ਵਿੱਚ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਹਰਕਤ ਨਾ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਚਿਤਾਵਨੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ।..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/T82au9AALQ — Hoshiarpur Police (@PP_Hoshiarpur) August 2, 2023

After the video was widely shared on social media, the police traced the owner of the SUV through the registration number and impounded the vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act, Dasuya Station House Officer Balwinder Singh said.

A warning was issued to the woman and the other occupants of the SUV, he said.

