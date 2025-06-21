Man Linked To Babbar Khalsa Terror Group Arrested In Punjab, 6 Pistols Seized

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police on Saturday busted a terror module linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in Amritsar, arresting a local operative and recovering a cache of sophisticated firearms.

In a post on X, the DGP Punjab Police said, "In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh @ Dharma Sandhu, a close associate of Pak based Terrorist Harvinder Rinda and apprehends one local operative, Onkar Singh."

"Recovery: 6 sophisticated pistols, 4 Glock 9MM and 2 PX5 (.30 bore). An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to unearth the broader network," the post added.

Punjab Police remains committed to neutralising terrorist threats and maintaining peace in the state.

In a separate operation, Amritsar Rural Police busted an international arms smuggling ring linked to Italy-based Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy. Four operatives were arrested, and nine illegal weapons were recovered during the intelligence-led raid.

The DGP noted, "Amritsar Rural Police busts an illegal arms smuggling module linked to Italy-based Gurpreet Singh @ Gopy, working in close coordination with Pakistan-based smugglers. Four operatives have been arrested and 9 weapons recovered."

A case under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Gharinda. Investigations are ongoing to trace supply routes and identify foreign handlers.

Adding to the series of high-profile crackdowns, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police also unearthed a narco-hawala cartel reportedly led by jailed gangster Arshdeep, currently lodged in Goindwal Jail. Based on precise intelligence, police arrested six operatives and seized 4.526 kg of heroin along with Rs 8.7 lakh in cash believed to be proceeds of the drug trade.

Preliminary investigations reveal that Arshdeep coordinated the network with the help of his associates Jaspreet and Karan. The cartel was actively involved in the retrieval and distribution of cross-border drug consignments across Punjab, with Karan, Gurmeet, and Rajinderpal managing the local operations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)