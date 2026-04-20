Woman Shares Screenshot Of Rapido Rider Messaging Her After Trip, Company Apologises

A social media post by Instagram user Anushka has drawn attention after she shared her experience with a Rapido rider who contacted her on WhatsApp after completing a ride.

The incident has raised concerns about user privacy and rider conduct. In her post, Anushka stated that after dropping her off at her destination, the Rapido rider contacted her on WhatsApp and engaged in a conversation she described as strange. She also shared a screenshot of the conversation to illustrate this conversation.

The post quickly went viral on social media, with many users reacting and expressing concern about how the rider obtained her mobile number.

Rapido's Response

Following the post, Rapido responded in the comments section and addressed the issue. The company expressed regret over the incident and called such behavior unacceptable.

Rapido stated that it apologises for the captain's inappropriate behaviour, stating that it violates its service standards.

The company also requested users to share their registered mobile number and ride ID via direct message so that the matter can be investigated on priority and strict action can be taken.

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Concerns About Security And privacy

This incident has sparked discussions about security and data privacy when using ride-hailing services. Many users stressed that no one's personal contact information should be misused after the ride is over.