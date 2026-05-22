Owned An Android Phone Since 2017? You Might Qualify For Google's $135 Million Payout

Millions of Android users in the US could soon receive money from a $1.35 billion legal settlement involving Google, according to a report by CNET. The case centres on claims that Google collected data from Android phones without users fully understanding how their information was being tracked. The lawsuit alleged that the company gathered location and device data even when certain privacy settings were turned off.

The settlement applies to people in California who used an Android phone between August 2016 and September 2023. Eligible users may be able to submit a claim once the process officially opens.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had earlier announced a separate settlement with Google over allegations linked to location tracking, incognito searches and biometric data collection. Google denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle the cases.

Millions of Android owners could receive up to $100

According to the report, millions of Android users could receive payments worth as much as $100, although the final amount will depend on how many people apply for compensation. Users are not expected to provide proof of purchase, but they may need to confirm they owned or used an Android device during the eligible period.

Google said the agreement does not mean the company admitted liability. The firm also stated that it has introduced stronger privacy controls and clearer user settings in recent years.

The case has drawn attention to growing concerns about online privacy and how large technology companies handle personal information. Legal experts believe the settlement could encourage tougher scrutiny of data collection practices across the tech industry. People who think they qualify are expected to receive further details once the claims system becomes available.