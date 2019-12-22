20-Year-Old Set On Fire By Lover's Family In Chhattisgarh, Critical: Cops

Police are trying to arrest the accused (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was set on fire allegedly by her boyfriend's family members in Raipur district, a police official said on Sunday.

The woman suffered 80 per cent burns and is currently admitted to a hospital, he said.

The incident took place on December 18 but came to light on Saturday when the hospital authorities in Raipur city informed the police about the admission of the woman with serious burn injuries.

The woman's brother subsequently lodged a police complaint against the parents and a relative of his sister's boyfriend.

According to the complaint, the boyfriend called the woman to his home on December 18 to discuss something, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tarkeshwar Patel told PTI.

When she reached his home, the boyfriend was not there and his parents and brother's wife thrashed her, he said.

They then allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze in a bid to kill her, Mr Patel said quoting the complaint.

The woman sustained 80 per cent burns and was immediately rushed to a hospital.

She was on Saturday shifted to a Raipur-based hospital where the authorities informed the police about the woman.

Based on the complaint, the boyfriend's parents and his brother's wife were charged under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Efforts were underway to arrest the three accused, he added.