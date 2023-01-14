'Instead Of Being Remorseful...': Woman Reacts To 'Peed On Herself' Claim

She called Shankar Mishra's claim "completely false and concocted".

A day after the man accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight seven weeks ago claimed that he did not do so and that it was his elderly co-passenger who urinated on herself, the woman has rubbished the claim, calling it "completely false and concocted".

"The said allegations are also in complete contradiction and a complete volte-face of the statements and the pleaded case of the accused in his bail application," she has said.

The accused, Shankar Mishra, made the stunning claim in response to a notice by the sessions court on an application by the Delhi Police requesting custody for questioning him. He had been sent to 14-day judicial remand on Saturday by a court that turned down the police's request for custody.

The complainant said her intention throughout has been to ensure that institutional changes are made "so that no individual has to go through the horrendous experience that the victim suffered".

Instead of being remorseful for the "utterly disgusting act committed by him, he has adopted a campaign of spreading misinformation and falsities with the intent of further harassing the victim," she added.

Mishra was arrested last week after the accusations came to light more than a month after the incident in late November. He had been on the run from authorities for days, and had been sacked by US banking giant Wells Fargo. He was allegedly drunk during the journey from New York to New Delhi on November 26 when he allegedly unzipped his pants and urinated on the 72-year-old woman seated in business class.