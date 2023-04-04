Odisha Woman Cop Arrested For Assaulting Her Live-In Partner

A woman policeperson of Odisha's Bhadrak district was arrested for allegedly assaulting her female partner, a journalist, after she asked her for marriage, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, who was posted as an assistant sub-inspector at the Chudamani Marine police station, was also suspended, Superintendent of Police Varun Gunthupalli said.

"We were in a live-in relationship as husband and wife. She had promised to marry me in November 2021 in front of Lord Jagannath in Puri. She had also taken money from my account. I later came to know that she was married to another female policeperson of Jajpur district," the 27-year-old journalist alleged in her complaint.

She alleged that she was assaulted on March 31 when she asked her for marriage. "She has also tortured me sexually and threatened to kill me." The ASI was also in relationships with several other women, she alleged.

After the complaint was lodged, an investigation was ordered. The ASI was also examined medically to ascertain her gender, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kamal Lochan Bhuiyan said.

She was arrested on Sunday, and suspended from service. When produced before a court on Monday, she was granted bail, he said.

