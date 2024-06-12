Woman Kills Four-Year-Old Son, Tries To Burn Body Inside House In UP: Cops

The police team found a partially burnt body of the minor (Representational)

A woman allegedly hacked her four-year-old son to death and tried to burn his body inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Wednesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ram Arj said, "Kapil, a resident of Jalalpur village, informed police that his wife Aadesh Devi had killed their son Harsh and was burning his body inside the house." The incident occurred in the morning when Kapil had gone to his fields, police said.

When a police team reached the house, they found a partially burnt body of the minor, they said.

Ms Devi was arrested and an FIR has been registered in the matter, the officer said, adding that the minor's body has been sent for post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)