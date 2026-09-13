Woman Killed, Husband And Son Injured In Fresh Manipur Violence

A woman was killed, and her husband and son were injured in an attack in Tamenglong district amid fresh violence in Manipur.

Unidentified attackers opened fire on a family at Tollen village along National Highway-37 (NH-37) in Tamenglong district. The attack took place at around 4 am, during which Nu Lhingzangai Singsit was fatally shot, according to preliminary reports. Her husband, Seineh Singsit, sustained bullet injuries, while their six-year-old son was also wounded.

Two children of the family reportedly escaped unharmed. Kaimai Assam Rifles personnel responded to the incident and evacuated the injured father and son towards Jiribam for urgent medical treatment.

The attack has raised fresh concerns over the safety of civilians living along the NH-37 corridor, an important road link connecting Imphal with Jiribam.

Tollen (also spelt Tolen) is a small village in Tamenglong West (Tousem) Sub-Division of Tamenglong district. According to district demographic data based on the 2011 Census, it has a population of 262 people in 54 households. The village is situated along NH-37 and is located near settlements including Kaimai and Oinamlong.

The Kuki Youth Organisation (KYO) Women's Council strongly condemned the killing, calling for an immediate, impartial and thorough investigation. The Council demanded that those responsible be identified and prosecuted based on credible evidence and due process, while also calling for stronger intelligence gathering and preventive security measures to protect civilians.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Inpi Jiribam, Tamenglong and Noney (JTN) condemned the attack and alleged that suspected Naga militants were responsible. The allegation has not been independently established.

The organisation questioned how the attack could occur reportedly only a few hundred metres from security force deployment and sought clarification and accountability over the security arrangements in the area.

Kuki Inpi JTN demanded that the case be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for an impartial and thorough investigation and sought permanent deployment of adequate security personnel at Tollen to ensure civilian safety.

The organisation has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the government to initiate concrete action and announced a 24-hour economic blockade as a mark of protest. It warned that failure to meet its demands within the stipulated period would be followed by an indefinite total shutdown.

The Kaimai Village Authority also condemned the attack. It appealed for a thorough and impartial investigation and urged both communities to exercise restraint, while calling on community leaders and civil society organisations to reaffirm peace and understanding.

The incident comes on Black Day, observed by the Kuki community, commemorating lives lost and suffering endured during violent events of the 1990s.

The identity of the attackers and the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. Further details, including the condition of the injured and the response of the authorities, are awaited.