US Envoy Sergio Gor Visits Manipur, Meets Governor, Chief Minister

Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh in Imphal on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Gor visited the historic Kangla Fort, which served as the ancient political and cultural centre of the erstwhile Manipur kingdom, and the iconic women-run Khwairamband Ema Keithel.

The US Ambassador will spend the night in the capital city, Manipur government sources told NDTV.

Gor visited Darjeeling on Thursday, following a personal invitation from Rajya Sabha MP, former Foreign Secretary, and former Indian Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"When I first arrived in India, one of the first people to warmly welcome me was @harshvshringla. He also invited me to visit his home and constituency in Darjeeling. Today I finally had the chance to spend the day with him in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. If you've never been, add it to your list - the people are warm, the history is remarkable, the landscapes are stunning, and the food is unforgettable. I promise I'll be back," Gor wrote.

The US envoy also immersed himself in the region's rich heritage at one of the oldest tea gardens in the hills.

Sharing a picture from the lush plantations, Ambassador Gor wrote, "Great to be in Darjeeling! Started my visit with one of the region's most iconic traditions - a stop at the historic @MakaibariTea Estate and, of course, a cup of world-famous Darjeeling tea."