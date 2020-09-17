Woman Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Anti-Terror Operation In J&K

The anti-terror operation was launched in Batmaloo area of Srinagar. (Representational image)

A woman was killed and two security forces personnel were injured during an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir this morning, police said. Three terrorists were also killed in the operation, they added.

The security forces launched an operation in Batmaloo area of Srinagar after receiving inputs on the presence of terrorists in the area. As the security forces zeroed in the cordon, they came under firing from the terrorists. Two security forces personnel including a deputy commandant of CRPF were injured.

In the exchange of firing one woman was killed inside her home. She has been identified as Kousar Reyaz.

While one terrorist was killed in the initial gunfight, two more have been gunned down by security forces, the Kashmir Zone police said in its latest update.

This is the fourth major gun battle in Srinagar city this year which is highest in more than a decade. Since 2007 the city has not reported any incident but frequent encounters and attacks in last nine months signals that terrorists have been able to make a come back in J&Ks capital city.

A search operation is underway.