Woman Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The woman managed to escape when the culprits were in an inebriated state and returned home.

All India | Posted by | Updated: May 29, 2018 17:09 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

The rape survivor has been sent for medical examination. (Representational)

Ballia:  A 26 year-old married woman was held captive and allegedly raped by five persons in the district, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman's husband yesterday, she was held hostage by five persons when she was on way to a market on May 13 and taken to an unknown place where she was gangraped, SP Sriparna Ganguli said today.

The woman managed to escape when the culprits were in an inebriated state and returned home, the SP said, adding that she has been sent for medical examination.

Comments
An FIR has been lodged and efforts on to nab the culprits, the SP added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusLive cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................