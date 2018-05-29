Woman Gang-Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia The woman managed to escape when the culprits were in an inebriated state and returned home.

A 26 year-old married woman was held captive and allegedly raped by five persons in the district, police said.



According to the complaint lodged by the woman's husband yesterday, she was held hostage by five persons when she was on way to a market on May 13 and taken to an unknown place where she was gangraped, SP Sriparna Ganguli said today.



The woman managed to escape when the culprits were in an inebriated state and returned home, the SP said, adding that she has been sent for medical examination.



An FIR has been lodged and efforts on to nab the culprits, the SP added.



