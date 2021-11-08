Woman Gang-Raped In Rajasthan, Her Friend An Accomplice: Police

The police have arrested all the five in connection with the incident. (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men with the help of her female friend in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The police have arrested all the five, including the woman, in connection with the incident.

Superintendent of Police Dausa Anil Kumar said that the survivor who is from Haryana, and the accused had come to Dausa from Jaipur on Sunday night in a car. They consumed liquor and took the car to an isolated area. The victim's friend got out of the car and the four men allegedly raped her, he said.

After the crime, they abandoned her near Vijori village and decamped. Police found the woman and took her to a hospital late night where her medical examination was conducted, the SP said.

