Woman, Friend Held For Bid To Rob Sister, Police Point To Alcohol And PUBG Addiction

Police said Jyoti and Sunny met in the course of playing PUBG around five months back. (Representational)

The police have arrested a 21-year-old woman along with her friend after they allegedly tried to rob her elder sister in Delhi's Nihal Vihar area.

Police said Jyoti was addicted to PUBG and alcohol and needed money to fund her addictions. So she hatched a plan along with her friends Sunny and Saif to rob her elder sister, police said. Jyoti sent her two friends to rob her sister's house, they said.

Jyoti and Sunny have been arrested, police said, adding that Saif is on the run.

In her complaint, Jyoti's sister Shashi alleged that two men came to her house in Nihal Vihar Saturday afternoon and asked for her husband Brijesh. On entering the house, one of them pointed a pistol at her head and the other gagged her mouth with his hand and forced her on the floor, police said.

They searched for cash but did not find any following which they fled after locking the house from outside. When Shashi raised an alarm, her neighbours helped her out, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "During investigation, the team scanned footage of CCTVs of the area and found that the two men had come on a scooter which was parked around 250 metres from the spot. After the victim raised the alarm, the men fled from the spot leaving their vehicle behind."

Thereafter, a constable was deployed in civil clothes near the scooter to keep a watch. After sometime, when Sunny came to take back the scooter, he was caught, the officer said.

When Sunny was questioned, he disclosed that Jyoti had informed him that he can find Rs 50,000-60,000 at her sister's house and since both needed money, they hatched the plan to rob her and divide the amount equally, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Jyoti met Sunny while playing PUBG around five months back. Jyoti earlier worked for a second hand car dealer and earned Rs 5,000 but she was currently unemployed and wanted money as she was addicted to playing the game and also wanted to meet her alcohol expenses, the police officer said.

Based on Sunny's disclosure, Jyoti was also arrested, the police said. A toy pistol has been recovered from Sunny, police said.