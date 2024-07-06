Woman Drowns, 3 Injured In Separate Incidents Due To Heavy Rain In Jammu

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Jammu region overnight (File)

A woman drowned, and three people were injured in separate incidents as heavy rains lashed parts of Jammu overnight, officials said on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Rozi Kouser (30), they said.

Kouser's body was recovered from a stream in Keri Kangra in the Gursai area of Mendhar sub-division in Poonch district on Friday night, the officials said.

They said the cause of her death was not known immediately, but the area had witnessed heavy rains, and the woman might have slipped into the fast-flowing stream.

In another incident, three people were injured when their mud-house collapsed due to heavy rains at village Hansu in the Kotliwala area of Udhampur district, the officials said.

Heavy rains lashed parts of the Jammu region overnight, with Jammu city recording the highest 69.4 mm of rainfall, followed by 57.4 mm in the Udhampur district.

Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded 50.1 mm and Kathua district 53.6 mm of rainfall, the official said.

The maximum temperature in Jammu was 30.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.5 degrees below normal during this part of the season, the MeT spokesman said, adding that the minimum temperature was also 4.2 notches below normal at 21.6 degrees Celsius.

Authorities have issued an advisory in the Jammu region, asking people to avoid water bodies given the wet weather forecast by the Met Department till July 10.

