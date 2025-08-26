4 Dead In Jammu, Vaishno Devi Yatra Stopped After Heavy Rain, Landslides

Four people have been killed, and several properties have been damaged due to heavy rain in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. According to officials, two people died when their house collapsed, and two others died in flash floods. A cloudburst has also been reported. The district administration has asked people to stay away from riverbanks and remain alert.

Traffic on NH-244, which connects Doda and Kishtwar, is halted after a stretch of the road was washed away due to heavy rain, landslides, and shooting stones.

A landslide has occurred on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine and several people are feared injured. The yatra has been halted for now "A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery," the shrine's board said in a post on X.

Jai Mata Di

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the situation in many parts of Jammu province is "quite serious". "I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the meantime, instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to cover emergency restoration work and other exigencies," he said on X.

The situation is many parts of Jammu province is quite serious. I'll be taking the next available flight from Srinagar to Jammu to personally monitor the developing situation. In the mean time instructions have been issued to place additional funds at the disposal of the DCs to…

The Chief Minister today chaired a high-level meeting about flood preparedness and asked every department to remain ready.

Major rivers Tawi and Ravi are flowing above the danger mark.

In Kathua, Ravi has overflowed at many places, resulting in the flooding of low-lying areas.

The Sinthan Top pass connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Kishtwar district has been closed. The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been closed due to shooting stones in Ramban district. Heavy snowfall in Zojila Pass has blocked the Srinagar-Leh national highway.

Helplines have been set up in all these districts, and local authorities are on high alert. The weather department has forecast heavy rain for Jammu.