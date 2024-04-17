Woman Dies By Suicide, Blames Husband, His Lover In Note Written On Palm

A case has been filed against the man and his girlfiend, the police said (Representational)

A man and his girlfriend friend were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today for allegedly abetting the suicide of his wife who wrote a message on her hand about how the two "tortured" her, the police said.

The writing on Kavita Patil's hand is being treated as a suicide note, a senior official said.

Ms Patil, 40, allegedly hanged herself at her home in the city's Tejaji Nagar area on the morning of April 15, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia.

"Before dying by suicide, Kavita wrote with on her hand in Marathi that her husband Pankaj Patil and his 'girlfriend' Namrata often thrashed her, and the two were responsible for her death," the official said.

Based on this "note", a case was registered against Pankaj Patil and his girlfriend under Indian Penal Code's Section 306 - abetment of suicide, he said.

Further investigation is underway, Mr Dandotia added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)