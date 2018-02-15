Woman Dies After Hair Gets Stuck In Go-Kart In Haryana, Scalp Ripped Off

Puneet Kaur, 28, had gone to the park in Pinjore with her husband Amardeep Singh, two-year-old son and a few other relatives.
The family, which lives in Bhatinda, was on a holiday and had decided to stop at Pinjore Gardens for the amusement park on their way back from Timber Trail in Parwanoo.
The family had booked four go-karts for six members.
Puneet Kaur was with her husband in one kart and her son was in another with his grandmother. They were about to complete the first lap when Ms Kaur's hair flew out of her bun and got stuck in a rear wheel. She was even wearing a helmet. The go-karts were moving at a high speed and within seconds, her scalp was separated from her head.
Ms Kaur's husband Amardeep Singh was quoted in reports as saying that he "suddenly heard his wife screaming".
Ms Kaur was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she was declared dead. The family has demanded an FIR or complaint against the park's management.
The park was leased out to a private contractor by the Haryana government, reports say.