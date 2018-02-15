Woman Dies After Hair Gets Stuck In Go-Kart In Haryana, Scalp Ripped Off The woman was with her husband in one kart and her son was in another with his grandmother. They were about to complete the first lap when her hair flew out of her bun and got stuck in a rear wheel.

160 Shares EMAIL PRINT Puneet Kaur was with her husband in one kart and her son was in another with his grandmother. New Delhi: In a horrifying accident at an amusement park in Haryana, a woman died on Wednesday after her hair got tangled in the wheels of a go-kart and her scalp was ripped off.



Puneet Kaur, 28, had gone to the park in Pinjore with her husband Amardeep Singh, two-year-old son and a few other relatives.



The family, which lives in Bhatinda, was on a holiday and had decided to stop at Pinjore Gardens for the amusement park on their way back from Timber Trail in Parwanoo.



The family had booked four go-karts for six members.



Puneet Kaur was with her husband in one kart and her son was in another with his grandmother. They were about to complete the first lap when Ms Kaur's hair flew out of her bun and got stuck in a rear wheel. She was even wearing a helmet. The go-karts were moving at a high speed and within seconds, her scalp was separated from her head.



Ms Kaur's husband Amardeep Singh was quoted in reports as saying that he "suddenly heard his wife screaming".



Ms Kaur was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she was declared dead. The family has demanded an FIR or complaint against the park's management.



An official of the park was quoted as saying that a person is usually in charge of ensuring that people wear proper head gear before go-karting. "It was an accident," he said.



The park was leased out to a private contractor by the Haryana government, reports say.



In a horrifying accident at an amusement park in Haryana, a woman died on Wednesday after her hair got tangled in the wheels of a go-kart and her scalp was ripped off.Puneet Kaur, 28, had gone to the park in Pinjore with her husband Amardeep Singh, two-year-old son and a few other relatives.The family, which lives in Bhatinda, was on a holiday and had decided to stop at Pinjore Gardens for the amusement park on their way back from Timber Trail in Parwanoo.The family had booked four go-karts for six members.Puneet Kaur was with her husband in one kart and her son was in another with his grandmother. They were about to complete the first lap when Ms Kaur's hair flew out of her bun and got stuck in a rear wheel. She was even wearing a helmet. The go-karts were moving at a high speed and within seconds, her scalp was separated from her head.Ms Kaur's husband Amardeep Singh was quoted in reports as saying that he "suddenly heard his wife screaming".Ms Kaur was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she was declared dead. The family has demanded an FIR or complaint against the park's management. An official of the park was quoted as saying that a person is usually in charge of ensuring that people wear proper head gear before go-karting. "It was an accident," he said.The park was leased out to a private contractor by the Haryana government, reports say.