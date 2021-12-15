Woman Jumps Into Water Tank With Daughter After Alleging Husband's Affair

The woman and her daughter allegedly ended their lives by jumping into a water tank. (Representational)

A woman and her minor daughter allegedly ended their lives by jumping into a water tank in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday, police said.

Before the alleged suicide, the woman apparently recorded an audio clip in which she accused her husband, a government official, of having an extramarital affair with another official, said the police.

The woman, however, had sent her audio clip to a family WhatsApp group before taking the extreme step. After the deaths, the audio clip went viral.

"A voice recording went viral today in which a woman is alleging that her husband, Patwari in Sanchore, has an illicit relationship with a woman Patwari. I got the matter probed and came to know about the suicide," Sanchore Station House Officer Pravin Kumar said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the woman's parents and in-laws hurriedly performed the funeral without informing the cops.

On the manner in which the funeral was performed, the SHO said, "They did not want any action and therefore they conducted the funeral yesterday without informing the police. Legal procedure will be followed," he said.

The authenticity of the voice recording is being examined, he said.