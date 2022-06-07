Woman Cop In Assam Carries 7-Month-Old Baby To Work, Wins Praise

Ms Roy's dedication to her duties has won her applause from all quarters.

Sachita Rani Roy is deputed in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district of Assam.

Cachar (Assam):

A woman police constable in Assam has won plaudits after she was seen carrying her seven-month-old baby to her workplace.

Sachita Rani Roy, deputed in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district, was spotted walking into her office with her baby snugged in a career hanging on her body. With her maternity leave over, Ms Roy reaches office with her baby at 10:30 am every morning and only leaves after completing the day's work.

She has been forced to bring her baby along as her request for a leave has not been granted. The 27-year-old added that there is no one back at home to take care of the baby.

“I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me. It gets uncomfortable at times but I have no other option,” said Ms Roy.

Ms Roy's husband is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and is posted outside of Assam.

A resident of Silchar's Malugram area, Ms Roy said she is grateful to her colleagues and the police department for being very accommodating.

“I do leave a little early as it gets very difficult for the baby to be with me throughout the day,” she added with a smile.

“I have applied for further leave but until it is approved, I will continue my duty this way,” she said.

