Woman Cop In Assam Carries 7-Month-Old Baby To Work, Wins Praise

Sachita Rani Roy is deputed in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district of Assam.

A woman police constable in Assam has won plaudits after she was seen carrying her seven-month-old baby to her workplace.

Sachita Rani Roy, deputed in Silchar PI Court in Cachar district, was spotted walking into her office with her baby snugged in a career hanging on her body. With her maternity leave over, Ms Roy reaches office with her baby at 10:30 am every morning and only leaves after completing the day's work.

She has been forced to bring her baby along as her request for a leave has not been granted. The 27-year-old added that there is no one back at home to take care of the baby.

“I have no one at home to take care of my baby so I am forced to bring her along with me. It gets uncomfortable at times but I have no other option,” said Ms Roy.

Ms Roy's husband is a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan and is posted outside of Assam.

A resident of Silchar's Malugram area, Ms Roy said she is grateful to her colleagues and the police department for being very accommodating.

“I do leave a little early as it gets very difficult for the baby to be with me throughout the day,” she added with a smile.

Ms Roy's dedication to her duties has won her applause from all quarters.

“I have applied for further leave but until it is approved, I will continue my duty this way,” she said.