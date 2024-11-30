Woman 'Bullies' Kashmiri Shawl Sellers In Himachal, Case Filed

"I accept my mistake," said the woman later in a video. (Representational)

A panchayat official caught on camera warning two shawl sellers from Kashmir against trading their wares in Himachal Pradesh was booked for "promoting disharmony" and "insulting religious sentiments", officials said.

A showcause notice has also been issued to the panchayat samiti member seeking an explanation on her conduct in 15 days, they said.

The 2.46-minute video that surfaced on social media showed the woman telling the two Kashmiris not to come to the village and asking them to say "Jai Shri Ram" to prove they are "Hindustani." The woman later apologised in another video. "I accept my mistake and apologise if I intentionally or unintentionally said something wrong," she said in the second video.

The apology video was shared by the national convenor of the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association Nasir Khuehami who had claimed that the matter had been resolved after the apology.

A case under Section 299 (insulting religious beliefs) and 196 (1) (to promote disharmony) of the BNS has been registered against the woman, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)