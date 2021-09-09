Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Rajasthan's Alwar

"The accused took her to an isolated area and allegedly took turns to rape her," the police said, adding that efforts were being made to identify the accused.

The car had a Delhi registration number plate, the police said (Representational)

Jaipur:

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said on Thursday.

“The woman informed police that she had gone to the Siliserh area with her husband's friend on a motorcycle. After the motorcycle ran out of fuel, the man went to a petrol pump. The woman was alone on the road and took a lift from a car with two men,” the police said.

