Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped In Moving Car In Rajasthan's Alwar

The car had a Delhi registration number plate, the police said (Representational)

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a moving car in Rajasthan's Alwar district, the police said on Thursday.

“The woman informed police that she had gone to the Siliserh area with her husband's friend on a motorcycle. After the motorcycle ran out of fuel, the man went to a petrol pump. The woman was alone on the road and took a lift from a car with two men,” the police said.

"The accused took her to an isolated area and allegedly took turns to rape her. The car had a Delhi registration number plate," the police said, adding that efforts were being made to identify the accused.