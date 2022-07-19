Woman's Hair, Skin Ripped Off In Freak Accident At Tea Factory In Assam

The 24-year-old was working at the Lepetkata tea factory in Dibrugarh

A woman tea worker's hair, skin were ripped off when she accidentally entered the CTC (Crush, tear, curl) machine at a tea factory in Assam's Dibrugarh on Tuesday.

The woman was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment where doctors referred her to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

The worker has been identified as Maina Nayak.

The 24-year-old, working at the Lepetkata tea factory, accidentally entered the dryer machine and her hair, skin were ripped off, said sources.

The incident has sparked tension among the workers of the tea factory.

The workers gathered at the factory

"Due to the negligence of the garden management, the incident happened. The woman injured herself by entering into CTC machine. The garden management is responsible for the incident because how the management gave her the permission to work at dryer machine," Lakhindra Kurmi, Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), Dibrugarh district secretary, said.

"We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident. The garden management advocate on safety first, but there is no safety in the tea factory. The labour department has failed miserably to check the safety measures. We hold the manager responsible for the incident," he added.

"The garden management has violated all the safety norms by engaging women to work in dryer machine. There is no protection for the workers in the tea factory. The labour department remained a mute spectator despite knowing all this," he further added.

The Association had demanded full compensation for the injured worker and a permanent job for her in the tea garden.