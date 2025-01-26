Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Assam's Big Republic Day Announcement: Dibrugarh To Be Second Capital

Himanta Sarma said the Assam government will construct a permanent assembly building in the city, located on the southern bank of Brahmaputra.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Assam's Big Republic Day Announcement: Dibrugarh To Be Second Capital
Guwahati:

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Dibrugarh will be developed as the second capital of Assam. On the occasion of Republic Day, Mr Sarma said the district headquarters of Dibrugarh will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.

This was the first tie the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag in Dibrugarh.

Mr Sarma said the government will construct a permanent assembly building in the city, located on the southern bank of Brahmaputra in Upper Assam.

"Today is an important day in Dibrugarh's journey to become the second capital of Assam. For the first time, state celebrations are taking place in this historical city. From 2027, one session of Assam assembly will take place in Dibrugarh every year," Mr Sarma said.

"Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years. We will construct a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur and develop it as the cultural capital of Assam. Silchar will have a secretariat and chief secretary's office, thereby bridging the gap between Barak Valley and Guwahati," he added.

"From January 25 next year, the construction work for a permanent building of the Assam assembly will begin. In the next three years, Dibrugarh will become an important city in India," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Sarma had last year opened the first Chief Minister's secretariat outside the state capital in Dibrugarh town.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Dibrugarh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.