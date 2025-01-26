Assam's Big Republic Day Announcement: Dibrugarh To Be Second Capital

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that Dibrugarh will be developed as the second capital of Assam. On the occasion of Republic Day, Mr Sarma said the district headquarters of Dibrugarh will be developed as the second capital of the state within the next three years.

This was the first tie the Chief Minister unfurled the national flag in Dibrugarh.

Mr Sarma said the government will construct a permanent assembly building in the city, located on the southern bank of Brahmaputra in Upper Assam.

"Today is an important day in Dibrugarh's journey to become the second capital of Assam. For the first time, state celebrations are taking place in this historical city. From 2027, one session of Assam assembly will take place in Dibrugarh every year," Mr Sarma said.

"Dibrugarh will be the second capital of Assam in the next three years. We will construct a Raj Bhavan in Tezpur and develop it as the cultural capital of Assam. Silchar will have a secretariat and chief secretary's office, thereby bridging the gap between Barak Valley and Guwahati," he added.

We are developing infra to turn three towns into cities - Dibrugarh, Tezpur & Silchar.



Dibrugarh will have an Assembly Complex by 2027 and will be Assam's 2nd Capital

Tezpur will emerge as the Cultural capital and will house a Raj Bhawan

Silchar will house a Mini... pic.twitter.com/e3rqvf3OFN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 26, 2025

"From January 25 next year, the construction work for a permanent building of the Assam assembly will begin. In the next three years, Dibrugarh will become an important city in India," the Chief Minister said.

Mr Sarma had last year opened the first Chief Minister's secretariat outside the state capital in Dibrugarh town.