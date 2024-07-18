1 Passenger Dies As 12 Coaches Of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail In UP

Four coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station.

One passenger has died and two are injured after several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. The incident took place in Pikaura which is located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh.

A rescue team has been sent to the site for relief operations. Some people are reportedly injured and visuals show passengers standing on the sides of the track with their luggage. Train number 15904 was heading to Dibrugarh in Assam from Chandigarh.

Out of the 12 coaches, four coaches of the AC compartment derailed a few kilometres before the Jhulahi railway station. Several trains have been impacted on the route and a few trains have been diverted officials said.

"I had a close shave, glad to be safe. Don't worry I am fine," a passenger who was onboard the train said. Videos from the accident site showed people taking out their luggage from the derailed coaches. One of the coaches flipped and turned to its left, with some passengers standing on top of it.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has brief about the accident and authorities are monitoring the situation.

"Taking cognizance of the train accident in Gonda district has directed the district administration officials to reach the spot and speed up the relief work," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said.

"The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to immediately take the injured to the hospital and provide them with proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the UP CMO added.

The railway medical can has reached the site and the North Eastern Railways has issued helpline numbers:

- Commercial Control: 9957555984

- Furkating (FKG): 9957555966

- Mariani (MXN): 6001882410

- Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798

- Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959

- Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

A helpline number has been issued for the assistance of railway passengers as a result of the derailment of 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express on the down line between Motiganj-Jhilahi stations on the Barabanki-Gorakhpur railway section of Northeast Railway:

Lucknow - 8957409292

Gonda - 8957400965

"Sad news is coming from Gonda, UP. Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed. People are reported dead and injured in this tragic accident," Congress posted on X.

May God give peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured," Congress said, adding that the party has directed its workers to extend their cooperation in relief and rescue work.