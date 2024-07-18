UP Train Derailment Live Updates: 12 Coaches Of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derail In UP, 4 Killed

UP Train Derailment Live Updates: A rescue team is on the way for relief operations.

Several coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda today. Four passengers died in the incident while around 20 are injured. Twelve coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh express train derailed, out of which, four AC coaches overturned. A rescue team has reached for relief operations.

The accident happened in Pikaura which is located between Gonda and Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh. Gonda District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police have reached the accident site.

Several trains have been diverted due to the accident.

Here are live updates of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Accident in UP:

Jul 18, 2024 17:25 (IST) People At UP Accident Site Are Being Evacuated Through Buses



Jul 18, 2024 16:51 (IST) Rescue Teams Reach UP Train Accident Site



Jul 18, 2024 16:44 (IST) UP Train Derailment Live Updates:

2 trains cancelled and route of 11 trains diverted.

Jul 18, 2024 16:41 (IST) UP Train Derailment Live Updates:

In regard with the derailment of 15904 Dibrugarh Express in Lucknow division of North Eastern Railways, the helpline numbers are issued.

- Commercial Control : 9957555984 - Furkating (FKG): 9957555966 - Mariani (MXN): 6001882410 - Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798 - Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959 - Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960

Jul 18, 2024 16:28 (IST) "Very Sad News Of Several Deaths Due To Train Accident In Gonda Received": UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya

जनपद गोंडा में चंडीगढ़-डिब्रूगढ़ एक्सप्रेस के कुछ डिब्बे पटरी से उतरने से हुए हादसे में कई लोगों के निधन होने की अत्यंत दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि हादसे में घायलों को जल्द से जल्द स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्रदान करें और दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान... - Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 18, 2024

Jul 18, 2024 16:21 (IST) Helpline Numbers Issued In Lucknow, Gonda After UP Train Accident

Helpline numbers have been issued after the derailment of 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express on the down line between Motiganj-Jhilahi stations on Barabanki-Gorakhpur railway section of North Eastern Railway-

Lucknow- 8957409292 Gonda- 8957400965

Jul 18, 2024 16:18 (IST) 5 Ambulances Deployed For Rescue Operations, Doctor's Team Present On The Spot

- गोंडा में हुआ दुखद ट्रेन हादसा

माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी के निर्देश पर @rahat_up द्वारा लखनऊ और बलरामपुर से गोंडा के लिए रवाना की एनडीआरएफ की एक एक टीम।



- ट्रेन हादसे में राहत बचाव कार्यों में लगाई गई 5 एंबुलेंस वहीं और एंबुलेंस को मौके पर भेजे जाने हेतु आदेश दे दिया गया है



-... - Rahat UP (@rahat_up) July 18, 2024

Jul 18, 2024 16:13 (IST) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Gonda Train Accident

#UPCM@myogiadityanath ने जनपद गोंडा में ट्रेन हादसे का संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारियों को मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने के निर्देश दिए हैं।



मुख्यमंत्री जी ने अधिकारियों को घायलों को तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाकर उनके समुचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं। साथ ही,... - CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 18, 2024

Jul 18, 2024 16:09 (IST) "Narrow Escape," Says Passenger Standing Beside 4 Derailed Coaches

A passenger who survived the derailment of four coaches of a passenger train in Uttar Pradesh today posted a video in which he is heard saying he escaped the accident narrowly.

Four coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in UP's Gonda district, killing a passenger. Two others were injured.

The survivor, standing beside the four air-conditioned coaches that have come off the tracks, said in the video: "I escaped narrowly. Please don't worry about me. I am safe." Read more.