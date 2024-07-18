Video: "Narrow Escape," Says Passenger Standing Beside 4 Derailed Coaches

A survivor of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailment speaks on camera

A passenger who survived the derailment of 12 coaches of a passenger train in Uttar Pradesh today posted a video in which he is heard saying he escaped the accident narrowly.

Four of the 12 coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express that derailed in UP's Gonda district were air-conditioned coaches. Two passengers were killed in the train accident and 20 others were injured.

The survivor, standing beside the four air-conditioned coaches that have come off the tracks, said in the video: "I escaped narrowly. It's a miracle that I am alive. Please don't worry about me. I am safe."

Behind him, other passengers are seen screaming and crying.

Senior railway and local administration officials are at the accident site to oversee rescue operations. A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the site.

The coaches derailed at 2.35 pm, railway officials said. The Railway Board has issued these helpline numbers: Commercial Control: 9957555984, Furkating (FKG): 9957555966, Mariani (MXN): 6001882410, Simalguri (SLGR): 8789543798, Tinsukia (NTSK): 9957555959, and Dibrugarh (DBRG): 9957555960.