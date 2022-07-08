Woman, 80, Found Dead At Delhi Home With Throat Slit: Police

CCTV footage are being analysed, said cops.

An 80-year-old woman was found dead inside her house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh on Friday, police said.

Police received information about the murder around 11 am, they said.

She was found lying on the bed in her house in BS block with her throat partially slit. No other injury was apparently visible, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Her ornaments and other household articles were intact and prima facie, the assailant had a friendly entry into the house, the DCP said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered at Shalimar Bagh police station and investigation has been taken up, the officer added.

CCTV footage are being analysed and four teams have been formed to work out the case, police said, adding that some suspects have been rounded up.

